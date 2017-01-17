New study finds clues to why booze makes you ravenous
A bartender serves two mugs of beer at a tavern in Montpelier, Vt., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Nachos and beer may seem like a natural combo, and now scientists have research to back up why people become ravenous when they start drinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Jan 14
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan 13
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan 7
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC