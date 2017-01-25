Montpelier, Vt. Celebrates Diversity-First Black On Black Murder Ever

Suspect Jayveon Caballero, 29, is believed to have shot and killed his acquaintance Markus Austin in an apartment complex parking lot around 4:30 a.m. Police Chief Anthony Facos said that the killing after a night out at a bar was the first murder since the 1920s in Montpelier, which at 7,500 residents is the country's least populous state capital. Caballero's girlfriend Desiree Cary, who witnesses say was assaulted by Austin before her boyfriend shot him, was arrested Sunday night on drug charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.