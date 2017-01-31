Montpelier march organizers look to the future
After upwards of 20,000 people showed up in the state's capital to march for women's rights, the groups are now looking to continue their momentum. It was part of a larger movement around the country that took aim at President Trump's policies and cabinet picks.
