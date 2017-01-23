Man sought in city's 1st murder in al...

Man sought in city's 1st murder in almost 100 years

Read more: Daily Mail

A state employee and former professional basketball player has been shot dead outside an apartment complex in the nation's smallest capital city. An arrest warrant was issued for Jayveon Caballero on a murder charge following the Sunday morning shooting in Montpelier, Vermont.

