Locals turn out in force to Montpelier, D.C. marches for women

Organizers and participants said that Trump's remarks before and during the campaign disparaging women and minorities brought together women and men from across the country and from a wide spectrum of causes. The event was planned as a march on Washington, D.C., but with many unable to make the long trip to the nation's capital, where Trump was inaugurated president the day before, similar events were set up in state capitals and cities across the United States and in other countries, according to the Washington Post, including France, England, Germany, Japan and Australia.

