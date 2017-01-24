Locals turn out in force to Montpelier, D.C. marches for women
Organizers and participants said that Trump's remarks before and during the campaign disparaging women and minorities brought together women and men from across the country and from a wide spectrum of causes. The event was planned as a march on Washington, D.C., but with many unable to make the long trip to the nation's capital, where Trump was inaugurated president the day before, similar events were set up in state capitals and cities across the United States and in other countries, according to the Washington Post, including France, England, Germany, Japan and Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Sun
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Jan 13
|Moscowman
|3
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan 7
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC