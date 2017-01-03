Getting There: Bennington County lawmakers have the longest commute to the Statehouse in Montpelier
They've proven they can get there from here, but Bennington area lawmakers say there are no "good ways" to travel to the Statehouse in Montpelier during a 16-week legislative session that begins in the depths of winter. Although he's typically challenged in terms of overall mileage allowance payments by someone from the Northeast Kingdom, Rep. Bill Botzow, D-Pownal, said his meandering route from Southwestern Vermont annually puts him over the top.
