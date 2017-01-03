Fire destroys barn in East Montpelier

Fire destroys barn in East Montpelier

All the animals got out safely, but the damage to the barn is extensive. Firefighters managed to stop the flames from jumping to the home on the property, but not before some siding was singed.

