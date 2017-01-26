Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter...

Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter, but in high demand

In this Jan. 23, 2017, photo, farmer Joe Buley pulls a weed from a bed of spinach growing in a high tunnel greenhouse at Screamin' Ridge Farm in Montpelier, Vt. Demand driven by the farm-to-table movement knows no seasons, so farmers in colder areas of the country increasingly use such structures to meet wintertime demand for local produce.

