Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter but in high demand

In this Jan. 23, 2017, photo, farmer Joe Buley pulls a weed from a bed of spinach growing in a high tunnel greenhouse at Screamin' Ridge Farm in Montpelier, Vt. Demand driven by the farm-to-table movement knows no seasons, so farmers in colder areas of the country increasingly use such structures to meet wintertime demand for local produce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.