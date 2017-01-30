Culinary schools struggle with enrollment decline
Officials say the schools are victims of high tuitions, low student aid, more restaurant positions that provide on-the-job training and a demanding millennial workforce. Despite the challenges, schools like the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, and the Culinary Institute of Charleston in South Carolina, are committed to staying relevant and in demand.
