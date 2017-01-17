Arrest warrant issued for man charged...

Arrest warrant issued for man charged with killing horse

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of using a bow and arrow to fatally shoot a horse in Vermont. The Times-Argus reports 21-year-old Quinton Clayton, of East Montpelier, was supposed to report to court upon his release from a substance abuse treatment facility.

