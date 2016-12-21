Vermont lawmaker defeated at 90 says he's not retiring

In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 1986 file photo Vermont Republican State Sen. Bill Doyle, left, looks on after the vote to raise the legal drinking age in Vermont to 21 passes. Doyle, 90, the longest serving Vermont lawmaker has decided not to pursue a recount in the November 2016 election that saw him lose the Washington County Senate seat he had held since he was first elected in 1968.

