To the editor: Act 46, health care on tap for 2017 Vt. legislature
The coming 2017 legislative session in Montpelier, which begins on Wednesday, Jan. 4, will present challenging questions. Implementation of Act 46 has proven difficult for folks at the local level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|7 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|15
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Dec 6
|Jail4 Billary and...
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov 29
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out !
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC