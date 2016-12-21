Northshire school district merger headed to voters
With approval from the State Board of Education in hand, the Northshire Merger Study Committee is gearing up an outreach effort to promote the proposed Taconic and Green School District prior to town meeting season. "It is going to be a lot of hard work," committee Chairman Jon Wilson acknowledged Wednesday, a day after the state board approved the group's merger plan for nine towns in seven school districts in the Manchester-Dorset area.
