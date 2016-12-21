Northeast looks dry with moderate temperatures most of the time through Christmas Day
There is extensive cloudiness across much of the nation, but aside from the regions mentioned, it is basically dry. The IR satellite picture shows the morning scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montpelier Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|7 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|15
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Dec 6
|Jail4 Billary and...
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov 29
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc...
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out !
|Nov '16
|WATCHDOG
|6
|Cough Syrup and Opioids Available
|Nov '16
|Connect
|1
|IBM leadership notifies Shumlin of layoffs (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|test
|16
Find what you want!
Search Montpelier Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC