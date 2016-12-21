Montpelier residents fight for city manager
With the job of long-time Montpelier City Manger Bill Fraser still hanging in the balance, some of his supporters are pushing the city council to renew his contract. Earlier this fall Montpelier Mayor John Hollar told Fraser that the council would not be renewing his contract.
