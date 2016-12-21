Congressman wants FDA to take action ...

Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'fake milk'

There are 20 comments on the Westport News story from Friday Dec 23, titled Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'fake milk'. In it, Westport News reports that:

In this Feb. 11, 2009, file photo, a shopper looks over the milk aisle at the Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier, Vt. U.S. Reps.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

Location hidden
#1 Friday Dec 23
Milk from an udder, should only be labeled MILK.....

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#2 Friday Dec 23
Oh, geeze. Don't they have MORE important issues to take up??

And just because coconut milk didn't come from a cow, they now need to rename it??

How many cows are going to be harmed if someone puts almond milk on their cereal??

Got Milk? LOL
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 Friday Dec 23
Mmmm, melamine fortified fake milk. Another fine product from China.

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#4 Friday Dec 23
anonymous wrote:
Mmmm, melamine fortified fake milk. Another fine product from China.
That's why it is helpful to read the labels.

Jan

Reading, PA

#5 Friday Dec 23
Eleanor wrote:
That's why it is helpful to read the labels.
True but who would think you had to read a milk label? Milk should be milk right? Anything goes today.I make sure mu milk is hormone free, cuz it hurts the cows.

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#6 Friday Dec 23
Jan wrote:
True but who would think you had to read a milk label? Milk should be milk right? Anything goes today.I make sure mu milk is hormone free, cuz it hurts the cows.
Thus the reason for reading the labels ... hormone free, no antibiotics, grass fed, free range, GMO free..

Even Milk isn't really milk with all the other man-made interference in the raising/manufacturing processes.... just sayin'....
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,790

The Left Coast

#7 Friday Dec 23
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Milk from an udder, should only be labeled MILK.....
I agree, but it seems so unprogressive of you.

Just Wondering

Beverly, MA

#8 Friday Dec 23
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Milk from an udder, should only be labeled MILK.....
Coconut milk has been around for a long time.

Will we have to give it a new name?

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,876

Location hidden
#9 Friday Dec 23
Just Wondering wrote:
Coconut milk has been around for a long time.

Will we have to give it a new name?
It's not milk, just called that...I think it's about more soy and almond "milks".....

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,183

MILKY WAY

#10 Friday Dec 23
Does this mean I'll have to change my location?

Palin s Turkey Thresher

Philadelphia, PA

#11 Friday Dec 23
I don't care whether they _only_ label all our GMO or hormone laced or bacteria infested goat or cow milk "milk" or not - the stuff is not the best way to get protein or calcium for adult humans - but those almond and coconut and soy substitutes are just too watery to be considered "milk."

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,183

MILKY WAY

#12 Friday Dec 23
Dear old grand-dad was getting lazy. He'd just sit around the house doing nothing all day long.
So I put Milk of Magnesia on his breakfast cereal.
You should see him get up and go!

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#13 Friday Dec 23
Palin s Turkey Thresher wrote:
I don't care whether they _only_ label all our GMO or hormone laced or bacteria infested goat or cow milk "milk" or not - the stuff is not the best way to get protein or calcium for adult humans - but those almond and coconut and soy substitutes are just too watery to be considered "milk."
More fear-mongering from the uninformed and ignorant. This is the typical uneducated nonsense we get from Leftists. You know nothing about the dairy industry, its transparency, its registration process for farmers, where the milk originates, nor how it is tested. The self regulation of the dairy industry doesn't require the FDA and its regulations, which redundantly checks the purity and safety of the industry's products.

Palin s Turkey Thresher

Philadelphia, PA

#14 Friday Dec 23
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
More fear-mongering from the uninformed and ignorant. This is the typical uneducated nonsense we get from Leftists. You know nothing about the dairy industry, its transparency, its registration process for farmers, where the milk originates, nor how it is tested. The self regulation of the dairy industry doesn't require the FDA and its regulations, which redundantly checks the purity and safety of the industry's products.
White [sic] supremacist [sic], you don't know anything.

Microorganisms of Concern in Milk | MilkFacts.info

Even apart from any frankenfood aspects of milk, which affect every other sort of mass production of food, milk, even the purest, is not particularly healthy for adult humans. You are to stupid to be educated on these basics, however.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#15 Friday Dec 23
Palin s Turkey Thresher wrote:
White [sic] supremacist [sic], you don't know anything.
Microorganisms of Concern in Milk | MilkFacts.info
Even apart from any frankenfood aspects of milk, which affect every other sort of mass production of food, milk, even the purest, is not particularly healthy for adult humans. You are to stupid to be educated on these basics, however.
Typical nonsense response from an angry child mind. You now go to microorganisms from the idiot scaremongering of GMO feed and hormones. There's just no making sense to you self-validating, arrogant know-nothings. Dairies don't allow the equipment of become tainted; such is very unusual. The cleaning of dairy equipment from farm to finished product is strict and effective. Try working for once in your life and you might find this out.

Jan

Reading, PA

#17 Saturday Dec 24
Eleanor wrote:
Thus the reason for reading the labels ... hormone free, no antibiotics, grass fed, free range, GMO free..

Even Milk isn't really milk with all the other man-made interference in the raising/manufacturing processes.... just sayin'....
What is real today? Nothing processed or canned that's for sure. Milk should be real, that's even the name Real Milk.

Jan

Reading, PA

#18 Saturday Dec 24
Go Blue Forever wrote:
It's not milk, just called that...I think it's about more soy and almond "milks".....
I tried that Soy milk, I think it tastes horrible, they can keep it. I'm not much of a milk drinker anyway, only with cookies.

Jan

Reading, PA

#19 Saturday Dec 24
SirPrize wrote:
How do you do that? I'm tired of my same location all the time. Would be nice to fantasize I'm somewhere else. Maybe I can say I'm from Italy.

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,183

MILKY WAY

#20 Saturday Dec 24
Jan wrote:
How do you do that? I'm tired of my same location all the time. Would be nice to fantasize I'm somewhere else. Maybe I can say I'm from Italy.
I'm not sure how it works, but it starts with a pair of ruby slippers.
I'll ask the Strawman. He recently graduated and now "knows everything."
Hah!
Last time he changed locations, we ended up in Oklahoma!
We're OK now.
Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,876

Location hidden
#21 Saturday Dec 24
Jan wrote:
I tried that Soy milk, I think it tastes horrible, they can keep it. I'm not much of a milk drinker anyway, only with cookies.
I love whole milk.....not skim or 2%....

