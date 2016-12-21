5 attempted burglaries overnight in Montpelier
Police say it all started Wednesday at midnight at the Granite Hills Credit Union where an ATM theft was unsuccessful. The second report came just about 20 minutes later at the Vermont Tire Warehouse.
