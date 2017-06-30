Monticello man critical after shooting

Monticello man critical after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

Police said an officer who was looking into an unrelated complaint found the victim at 9:55 p.m. Sunday lying near the front of the Stewart's Shop on Forestburgh Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monticello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Widening State Route 42 (Oct '15) 18 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Woman dies in one-car accident in Woodbourne (Jun '07) Jun 24 Ida 2
sheriffs sale Jun 8 mike 1
tour nepa Jun 8 adam 1
Monticello Raceway is a Joke May '17 Buck Ramsey R 3
News On-duty Fallsburg police officer dies at home May '17 JMB 1
Sammy Reyes in the early 90's Mar '17 Holly Golightly 3
See all Monticello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monticello Forum Now

Monticello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monticello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Monticello, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,251 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC