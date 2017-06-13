Catskill Confidential: Monticello to ...

Catskill Confidential: Monticello to consider new Village Hall

After architects recently gave an estimate that renovations to the Monticello Village Hall would cost $2.9 million, the village board may soon vote on whether it should move the hall, Village Manager David Sager said Monday.

