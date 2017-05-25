Monticello man charged with drug and ...

Monticello man charged with drug and weapons possession

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

MONTICELLO A joint investigation by Monticello village police and the Sullivan County District Attorney's office led to the arrest of a man on felony drug and weapon possession charges Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monticello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monticello Raceway is a Joke May 3 Buck Ramsey R 3
News On-duty Fallsburg police officer dies at home May 2 JMB 1
Sammy Reyes in the early 90's Mar '17 Holly Golightly 3
toronto reservoiu Mar '17 elle 2
News Liberty man arrested in Fallsburg break-in, cop... Feb '17 miley schultz 1
welfare troll (Sep '15) Feb '17 Hahaha 3
DayTop Village-SwanLake (Dec '10) Feb '17 Keith 70
See all Monticello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monticello Forum Now

Monticello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monticello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Monticello, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC