Monticello man charged with drug and weapons possession
MONTICELLO A joint investigation by Monticello village police and the Sullivan County District Attorney's office led to the arrest of a man on felony drug and weapon possession charges Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monticello Raceway is a Joke
|May 3
|Buck Ramsey R
|3
|On-duty Fallsburg police officer dies at home
|May 2
|JMB
|1
|Sammy Reyes in the early 90's
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|3
|toronto reservoiu
|Mar '17
|elle
|2
|Liberty man arrested in Fallsburg break-in, cop...
|Feb '17
|miley schultz
|1
|welfare troll (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Hahaha
|3
|DayTop Village-SwanLake (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|Keith
|70
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC