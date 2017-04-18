Monticello horsemen up ante in bonus ...

Monticello horsemen up ante in bonus program

The Monticello Harness Horseman's Association has increased the bonus program for all members of the MHHA. Starting on May 8, for one week only, all horses that finish first through fifth will receive a 20 percent purse bonus in addition to purse money earned.

