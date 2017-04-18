Monticello horsemen up ante in bonus program
The Monticello Harness Horseman's Association has increased the bonus program for all members of the MHHA. Starting on May 8, for one week only, all horses that finish first through fifth will receive a 20 percent purse bonus in addition to purse money earned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnesRacing.
