Coalition pushes for widening of Route 17
STEWART AIRPORT - The Orange County Citizens Foundation has formed a coalition with the primary economic development agencies in Orange and Sullivan counties to promote the widening of Route 17 to six lanes over the 47 miles between Harriman and Monticello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammy Reyes in the early 90's
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|3
|toronto reservoiu
|Mar '17
|elle
|2
|Liberty man arrested in Fallsburg break-in, cop...
|Feb '17
|miley schultz
|1
|welfare troll (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Hahaha
|3
|DayTop Village-SwanLake (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|Keith
|70
|Woodridge Mews Problems (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Nicole
|2
|1,500 new homes proposed for Kiryas Joel Update... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC