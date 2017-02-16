Steve Israel: Dear Crabby has the answers, needs Pepto
And speaking of head-spinning … what's up with that new traffic circle leading to the long-awaited Sullivan casino that seems to go 'round and 'round and 'round? Ever since Dear Abby went off to that great advice column in the sky, her distant - some say daffy - relative has been dispensing her sage, often snooty, advice right here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DayTop Village-SwanLake (Dec '10)
|7 hr
|Keith
|70
|Woodridge Mews Problems (Apr '16)
|Feb 12
|Nicole
|2
|toronto reservoiu
|Feb 9
|elle
|1
|welfare troll (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|LMAO
|2
|1,500 new homes proposed for Kiryas Joel Update...
|Sep '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|1
|Portions of Route 42 in Fallsburg to be repaved (Aug '12)
|Aug '16
|Bozo
|2
|State Route 42 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC