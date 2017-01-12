Will President Trump be 'a real leader' or blustering bully?
Will President Donald Trump be the blustering bully who came to Sullivan County in 2000 to muscle in on a Monticello Raceway casino or block it if he couldn't – even if it meant breaking the law? Trump was running several Atlantic City casinos that would have been hurt by the proposed St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Indian casino at the Raceway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|welfare troll (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|LMAO
|2
|DayTop Village-SwanLake (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|robynlargo1
|69
|1,500 new homes proposed for Kiryas Joel Update...
|Sep '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|1
|Portions of Route 42 in Fallsburg to be repaved (Aug '12)
|Aug '16
|Bozo
|2
|State Route 42
|Aug '16
|Bozo
|1
|Neo-Nazis in Sullivan County N.Y. (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Woodridge Mews Problems (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Seymour
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC