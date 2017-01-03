Ski season off to a fast start

Ski season off to a fast start

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

The warm winter of a year ago prevented the skiing industry from bringing in the expected revenue, but this season's weather is making up the difference, according to Craig Passante, owner and president of Holiday Mountain in Monticello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monticello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
welfare troll (Sep '15) Dec 9 LMAO 2
DayTop Village-SwanLake (Dec '10) Oct '16 robynlargo1 69
News 1,500 new homes proposed for Kiryas Joel Update... Sep '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 1
News Portions of Route 42 in Fallsburg to be repaved (Aug '12) Aug '16 Bozo 2
State Route 42 Aug '16 Bozo 1
Neo-Nazis in Sullivan County N.Y. (May '16) Jun '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
Woodridge Mews Problems (Apr '16) Apr '16 Seymour 1
See all Monticello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monticello Forum Now

Monticello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monticello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Monticello, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,808

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC