Ex-Monticello trustee sues village government, police
Almost a year after an appeals court threw out the coercion and official misconduct convictions of former Monticello Village Trustee Theodore “T.C.” Hutchins, Hutchins has filed suit against local government and law enforcement officials for malicious prosecution.
