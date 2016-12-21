Catskill Confidential: Fallsburg 'Giv...

Catskill Confidential: Fallsburg 'Giving Tree' provides items to residents in need

Monday Dec 12

The Town of Fallsburg needs more donations for a Girl Scout “Giving Tree” that is providing winter accessories and toiletries to residents in need.

