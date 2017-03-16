Pettersen pleads not guilty on mansla...

Pettersen pleads not guilty on manslaughter charges

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Journal

Pettersen was charged with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nicolas Thomas Embertson on Jan. 28. Embertson and two others, Kyle Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr., attempted entering Pettersen's home on the morning of Jan. 28 as part of a planned robbery. The three would-be burglars attempted to flee the property in a vehicle after Pettersen confronted them, but were fired upon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monticello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for Governor in Minnesota in... (Oct '10) Mar 11 Phineas 858
Curious (Sep '15) Feb 15 Curios 3
News Kent Jones Guilty Of Linda Jensen Murder (Nov '06) Feb '17 jafi112 42
News Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09) Jan '17 Tammy Reedy 5
Looking for small cheap apt Jan '17 Renee Brook 1
Big Lake Middle school bullying Dec '16 Parent 1
suicide in big lake (Feb '09) Nov '16 Jasminedadme 26
See all Monticello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monticello Forum Now

Monticello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monticello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Monticello, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC