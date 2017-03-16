Pettersen pleads not guilty on manslaughter charges
Pettersen was charged with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nicolas Thomas Embertson on Jan. 28. Embertson and two others, Kyle Nason and Cornelius Ayers Jr., attempted entering Pettersen's home on the morning of Jan. 28 as part of a planned robbery. The three would-be burglars attempted to flee the property in a vehicle after Pettersen confronted them, but were fired upon.
