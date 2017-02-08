Enjoying Ney Park by dog power

Enjoying Ney Park by dog power

The Wright County Parks Department hosted its annual dog sledding program, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28. Jack Christopher, standing, makes sure the riders are secure in the sled before giving the word to go. Jack Christopher drives his team of dogs over a snow-covered bridge.

