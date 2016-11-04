Patricia Louise Farm

Patricia Louise Farm, age 77, left this world for her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Big Lake, Minn., after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello, Minn.

