Collision at intersection north of Maple Lake

Oct 26, 2016 Read more: Maple Lake Messenger

One person was transported by ambulance to Buffalo Hospital after a two-car collision, Monday, Oct. 24, around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Gowan Avenue and 65th Street. Chad Ward, 40, of Monticello, suffered unknown injuries when his Ford Escape struck the passenger side of a van driven by Michael O'Loughlin, 64, of Maple Lake.

