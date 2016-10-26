Collision at intersection north of Maple Lake
One person was transported by ambulance to Buffalo Hospital after a two-car collision, Monday, Oct. 24, around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Gowan Avenue and 65th Street. Chad Ward, 40, of Monticello, suffered unknown injuries when his Ford Escape struck the passenger side of a van driven by Michael O'Loughlin, 64, of Maple Lake.
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Lake Middle school bullying
|Thu
|Parent
|1
|suicide in big lake (Feb '09)
|Nov 30
|Jasminedadme
|26
|October 29 2016 Award Honoree Garrison Keillor
|Sep '16
|Water Usage
|1
|Anonymous
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The sign man (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Montigramma
|1
|Jennings bank troubles started with expansion (Oct '09)
|Jul '15
|Court romance
|5
|Monticello Man Arrested For Domestic Assault by... (Dec '12)
|Jul '15
|Tellitlikeitis
|9
