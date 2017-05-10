SCC Clinton Center Cosmetology brings...

SCC Clinton Center Cosmetology brings home statewide wins

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

SCC Clinton Center Cosmetology brings home statewide wins By Allison Horseman, Public Information Officer SOMERSET, KY - Students in the Cosmetology program at the Somerset Community College Clinton Center recently competed in the state SkillsUSA Kentucky competition, winning three first place titles and one second place. Laine Shelton, of Monticello, placed first in postsecondary cosmetology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monticello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min usa 163,403
Wayne co jail 3 hr John doc Holliday 4
Benny Morris 23 hr Old Glory Fly 1
Sherri dishman Wed Married man 10
Tim Thompson (Oct '09) Tue Public 21
Does anybody know cody clingerman Mon Zipper 5
Live music Mon Party animal 3
See all Monticello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monticello Forum Now

Monticello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monticello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Monticello, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC