Kentucky Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Tennessee Murders
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN A Kentucky man charged in the deaths of two people in Pickett County, Tennessee was sentenced to life in prison for each of the two murder charges. 1057 News in Crossville, Tennessee reports that 37-year-old Joshua Pyles, of Monticello, also pled guilty to aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Paul
|163,417
|Live music
|6 hr
|borred
|4
|Mexican women
|6 hr
|junior beasley
|2
|Wayne co jail
|16 hr
|FACT
|5
|Chrissy Howe
|23 hr
|Haha
|1
|Benny Morris
|May 10
|Old Glory Fly
|1
|Sherri dishman
|May 10
|Married man
|10
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC