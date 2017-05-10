Kentucky Man Sentenced To Life In Pri...

Kentucky Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Tennessee Murders

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN A Kentucky man charged in the deaths of two people in Pickett County, Tennessee was sentenced to life in prison for each of the two murder charges. 1057 News in Crossville, Tennessee reports that 37-year-old Joshua Pyles, of Monticello, also pled guilty to aggravated robbery.

Monticello, KY

