Adair County Fiscal Court Report - Tue 09 May 2017
Adair County Fiscal Court Report - Tue 09 May 2017 Full report of last night's regular meeting of Fiscal Court: Click on Headline for complete story with photo By Ed Waggener The Adair County Fiscal Court gave a warm welcome to Adair County Judge Executive Mike Stephens, who was presiding over a regular session of the court, May 9, 2017, for the first time since his surgery in January of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Betty
|163,393
|Sherri dishman
|7 hr
|Married man
|10
|Tim Thompson (Oct '09)
|11 hr
|Public
|21
|Does anybody know cody clingerman
|Mon
|Zipper
|5
|Live music
|Mon
|Party animal
|3
|Angela dawn any one no her
|May 6
|Blue eyes
|2
|Samantha Botts
|May 5
|Kim
|29
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC