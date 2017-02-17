Kentucky man accused of shooting at s...

Kentucky man accused of shooting at school bus with BB gun

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron says in a statement that 19-year-old Jonathan Gregory was arrested Wednesday on charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. County school officials contacted authorities about a bus that had been shot in Monticello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monticello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Strel 159,324
chasity jones hickey 6 hr hottie 7
Bed bugs/ how to get rid of them? 7 hr Vip 15
Belden 7 hr Hunter 7
Is Bipolar a license to cheat, lie and be mean ... (Oct '09) 16 hr southernboy43 312
The Walk to Emmaus (Apr '09) 20 hr John 707
Poll Do You Believe In "Assisted Suicide" ForTermina... (Jun '11) 22 hr username 165
See all Monticello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monticello Forum Now

Monticello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monticello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Monticello, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC