Somerset Community College graduates new class of RNs

By Allison Horseman News from Somerset Community College Students enrolled in the Associate Degree Nursing program at Somerset Community College are getting ready to leave the classroom and enter the workforce. New graduates, now Registered Nurses, include: Tammy Dishman, Monticello; Kayla Felton, Barbourville; Brooke Denney, Nancy; Chris Wagers, London; Tonya Crabtree, Pine Knot; Chelsea Patrick, Whitley City; and Jamie Kennedy, Somerset.

