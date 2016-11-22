Just the man for mission of mercy
Nearly two months after Category 4 Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti, some roads to remote villages remain blocked by downed trees and debris. No better time for the retired Bushman to make a fifth trip to the impoverished nation since 2012.
