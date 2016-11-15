Coroner: Body was in cave for 'significant period of time'
There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Sep 8, 2016, titled Coroner: Body was in cave for 'significant period of time'. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
Wayne County Coroner Forrest Hicks tells news outlets that the Monticello police contacted his office after the body was discovered Tuesday morning on Trails End Road. Hicks says the body appeared to be that of a male, but the person's identity remains unknown, as well as the cause of death.
#1 Nov 13, 2016
Who was it?
#2 Nov 15, 2016
Dustin Lair
