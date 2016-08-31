Adair Co. Christian Convention at Egy...

Adair Co. Christian Convention at Egypt CC, 9-10-11 Sep 2016

Aug 31, 2016

Adair Co. Christian Convention at Egypt CC, 9-10-11 Sep 2016 By Willie M. Feese, Jr. The Adair County Christian Convention will be held at the Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY on September 9-11, 2016.

