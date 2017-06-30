Agent Update: Brittany Booker Carter of The Booker Albert Literary Agency
About Brittany: Brittany Booker Carter is a Literary Agent and co-founder of The Booker Albert Literary Agency. She has a B.A in English and a minor in Journalism from The University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Writer's Digest.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what a great show for trump
|Thu
|people of usa
|1
|Stacy broadaway
|Jun 14
|Guest
|1
|Guy named Kevin Bayird
|Jun 11
|Momma to be
|27
|puppy mill
|Jun '17
|jjk-stith23
|1
|Glen Allen-Convicted of capital murder in 1987-... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Neal arnold
|5
|Review: Jellybean Junction Preschool (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Ahenry
|24
|The Allen House (Feb '13)
|May '17
|Question
|6
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC