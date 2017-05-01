Shrum Takes the win on the Arkansas R...

Shrum Takes the win on the Arkansas River

Doug Shrum of North Little Rock, AR crushed the field with five fish for a total weight of 7.54 pounds. Giving him the win for the Ram American Fishing Tour Arkansas River Division 42 held on the Arkansas River in the Pine Bluff Pool April 29, 2017.

Monticello, AR

