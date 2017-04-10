His manner didn't keep her from falling for him
Barbara Allen did not like Andrew Wargo's cowboy boots. "They were just obnoxious," she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Wallace and James Slaughter (Nov '10)
|Apr 5
|1st-Lady
|12
|Thief
|Apr 5
|1st-Lady
|2
|Southern Bancorp Plans To Raise $20M
|Mar 29
|Hmmm
|16
|Christy Simpson Christian (Dec '11)
|Mar '17
|Facts78
|4
|Guy named Kevin Bayird
|Mar '17
|Momma to be
|15
|Williams Baptist College hosts annual 5-to-1 St...
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|2 arrests made in Bradley County homicide (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|harrashed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC