Former Monticello mayor pleads guilty to abuse of power

The former mayor of Monticello has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of abuse of power stemming from the use of city money to cover debts of a festival. Circuit Judge Bynum Gibson verbally accepted Zack Tucker's plea on Monday, but will only sign the order after determining how much Tucker owes the city in restitution, Drew County Circuit Clerk Beverly Burks told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette .

