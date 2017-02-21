Williams Baptist College hosts annual 5-to-1 Student Ministry
WALNUT RIDGE, AR - Williams Baptist College hosted their annual 5-to-1 Student Ministry Conference Thursday. The event was held at the Moody Room of WBC's Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thief
|2 hr
|Black Queen
|1
|Guy named Kevin Bayird
|Thu
|Redneck 101
|12
|2 arrests made in Bradley County homicide (Aug '11)
|Feb 21
|harrashed
|4
|4 wheeler stolen in milo
|Feb 21
|Milo respect
|1
|Ashley Morphis
|Jan '17
|Coal burners ewww
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Rockie
|69
|Worst areas or neighborhoods in Monticello (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC