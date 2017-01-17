Monticello mayor taking plea deal, re...

Monticello mayor taking plea deal, resigns post

Read more: NWAonline

Monticello Mayor Zackery Tucker resigned Tuesday after his attorney informed a judge that Tucker would accept a plea deal on corruption charges brought against him in September. Tucker, who was elected to his first term as mayor in 2014 at age 25, informed the city that he was quitting in a one-sentence letter to City Attorney Whit Barton.

