Monticello mayor taking plea deal, resigns post
Monticello Mayor Zackery Tucker resigned Tuesday after his attorney informed a judge that Tucker would accept a plea deal on corruption charges brought against him in September. Tucker, who was elected to his first term as mayor in 2014 at age 25, informed the city that he was quitting in a one-sentence letter to City Attorney Whit Barton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Monticello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Rockie
|69
|Worst areas or neighborhoods in Monticello (May '12)
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|2
|Jim Hall- what a nut!
|Nov '16
|Sickofcrazy
|3
|Cotton Bowl
|Nov '16
|donnabradley
|1
|Bailey/Coddington (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Loretta Coddington
|2
|Arkansas Court of Appeals Race
|Sep '16
|Poll
|1
|bart gregory (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|Meghan Amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Monticello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC