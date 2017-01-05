2 Arkansas museum officials charged i...

2 Arkansas museum officials charged in theft of more than $180,000

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The former treasurer and a former member of the Drew County Museum Commission have been charged with felony theft after a state legislative audit found more than $180,000 in improper and undocumented spending, court records show. Elizabeth Thurman, 66, and Terri Wolfe, 55, were each charged with theft of more than $25,000, a felony punishable by between five and 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monticello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worst areas or neighborhoods in Monticello (May '12) Dec 24 Anonymous 2
Jim Hall- what a nut! Nov '16 Sickofcrazy 3
Cotton Bowl Nov '16 donnabradley 1
Bailey/Coddington (Apr '15) Oct '16 Loretta Coddington 2
Arkansas Court of Appeals Race Sep '16 Poll 1
bart gregory (Aug '12) Sep '16 Meghan Amoroso 4
Where's your moxie?? Aug '16 A person 1
See all Monticello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monticello Forum Now

Monticello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monticello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Monticello, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,080

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC