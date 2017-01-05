2 Arkansas museum officials charged in theft of more than $180,000

The former treasurer and a former member of the Drew County Museum Commission have been charged with felony theft after a state legislative audit found more than $180,000 in improper and undocumented spending, court records show. Elizabeth Thurman, 66, and Terri Wolfe, 55, were each charged with theft of more than $25,000, a felony punishable by between five and 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.