Museum fund misused, say state auditors
Legislative auditors said Friday that more than $180,000 intended to support the Drew County Museum was inappropriately disbursed, with much of the money ending up with a former official and two other individuals. The inquiry came after Drew County Historical Society President Thomas Gray outed the individuals, unnamed in the report, in the town square, he told lawmakers at a Legislative Joint Auditing Committee meeting.
