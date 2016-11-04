Digging into Little Rock's past: Earl...

Digging into Little Rock's past: Early bathroom edition

Nov 4, 2016 Read more: Arkansas Times

Construction workers building a parking lot on the south side of Third Street between Pulaski and Cross behind a house being restored by Laura Winning and Carol Worley came across a huge convex concrete structure with a hole in the top and Winning, wanting to know what it was and getting the OK from her contractor, contacted preservationist Tim McKuin. He got them in touch with archeologists who, as it turned out, were in town for a meeting and agreed to come take a look.

