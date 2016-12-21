Delta Regional Authority, Governor An...

Delta Regional Authority, Governor Announce $26M in Investments

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

The Delta Regional Authority, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and their federal and local partners announced Monday nearly $26 million in new investments that will create or retain an estimated 650 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monticello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worst areas or neighborhoods in Monticello (May '12) 7 hr Themissionary 2
Jim Hall- what a nut! Nov '16 Sickofcrazy 3
Cotton Bowl Nov '16 donnabradley 1
Bailey/Coddington (Apr '15) Oct '16 Loretta Coddington 2
Arkansas Court of Appeals Race Sep '16 Poll 1
bart gregory (Aug '12) Sep '16 Meghan Amoroso 4
Where's your moxie?? Aug '16 A person 1
See all Monticello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monticello Forum Now

Monticello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monticello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Monticello, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC